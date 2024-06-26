Scott earned the save in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Kansas City, pitching a scoreless inning while allowing one hit.

Scott worked around a single yielded to Salvador Perez and subsequent pinch-run stolen base by Dairon Blanco to secure double-digit saves for the third consecutive season. The left-handed closer has been especially stingy since May 1, producing a 0.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 21.1 innings. Scott has blown only two saves in 2024 and is firmly cemented as the closer in Miami.