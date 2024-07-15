Rogers allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out four during the win over the Reds.

Rogers worked through five shutout frames before coughing up a two-run homer to Elly De La Cruz in the sixth. It was Rogers' second straight start allowing two runs but failing to complete the sixth inning. He's 0-3 over his last 10 starts and hasn't earned a win since May 15. Despite that, he's settled into a groove recently; Rogers has produced a 3.29 ERA over 38.1 frames in his last seven outings. He enters the All-Star break with a 4.72 ERA and a 79:44 K:BB through 19 starts.