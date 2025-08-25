Phillips threw a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays. He did not record a walk or strikeout.

With Calvin Faucher unavailable after tossing two innings Saturday, Phillips was summoned for his second save opportunity of the season and shut the door on just six pitches. He now owns five holds and two saves this season, along with a 3.27 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB across 63.1 innings.