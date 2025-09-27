Phillips secured the save Friday against the Mets, throwing 1.1 clean innings.

Phillips recorded the final out of the eighth inning to strand the bases loaded, and he ultimately came away his fourth save of the season. The right-hander has been an effective bullpen arm this year, and he'll close out the season in a committee at closer with Calvin Faucher and Lake Bachar. Through 76.2 innings, Phillips has a 2.82 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 52:23 K:BB.