Phillips allowed one run on one hit and one walk over 2.2 innings while not factoring into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Phillies. He struck out three.

The Miami right-hander opened this bullpen game for his club, firing 41 total pitches, 24 of which were strikes. The lone blemish on Phillips' line came in the second when Nick Castellanos plated a run on a triple to left. Sunday had originally been Adam Mazur's scheduled start day; however, it appears the Marlins opted to go with a bullpen game instead of leveraging Mazur. In 68.1 total innings, Phillips has now pitched to a 3.16 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB and should continue to serve a bullpen role.