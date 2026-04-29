Phillips recorded a save against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing one hit over one scoreless inning. He didn't walk or strike out any batters.

With Pete Fairbanks (hand) landing on the injured list earlier Tuesday, Miami turned to Phillips in the ninth inning while holding a one-run lead. The right-hander got the job done, working around a one-out infield single to prevent Los Angeles from catching up. Phillips blew a save chance one day earlier, but it's hard to blame him for that, as he inherited a one-out, bases-loaded situation after Fairbanks exited with his injury. The Marlins may ultimately opt for a committee approach to closer while Fairbanks is sidelined, but Phillips figures to factor into the mix for save chances during that time, as he's posted a strong 1.47 ERA along with a 1.36 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB with two saves through 18.1 innings spanning 10 appearances this season.