Phillips blew the save in Monday's 5-4 loss against the Dodgers. He allowed two inherited runners to score on a hit and no walks while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

With Pete Fairbanks (thumb) departing early, Phillips was thrust into a difficult spot with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning protecting a one-run lead, striking out Will Smith before allowing a two-run walk-off single to Kyle Tucker. Though Phillips was charged with a blown save, the brief outing didn't significantly impact his numbers, as the 28-year-old owns a 1.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 19:12 K:BB across 17.1 innings in 2026.