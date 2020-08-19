The Marlins released Castillo on Tuesday.
Castillo signed with Miami earlier this month after the team placed backstops Jorge Alfaro (COVID-19) and Chad Wallach (undisclosed) on the injured list, but both have since resumed working out at the organization's alternate training site in Jupiter. With both players nearing returns and Francisco Cervelli and Ryan Lavarnway still ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher, Castillo was deemed expendable.
