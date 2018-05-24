Yankees' Wilkin Castillo: Latches on with Yankees
Castillo had his contract purchased from the independent Long Island Ducks on Thursday.
Castillo was hitting .308/.400/.492 with two homers across 19 games with the Ducks prior to latching on with the Yankees. The 34-year-old has appeared in just 22 big-league games over his 15-year career, and none since 2009, so don't expect him to serve as anything more than organizational catching depth with the Yankees.
