Castillo was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Jorge Alfaro returning from a concussion, Castillo will head back down for the time being. Castillo only recorded one hit in seven at-bats with Miami, but regardless his is one of the best feel-good stories of the year in baseball; it took him a decade, but Castillo managed to claw his way back to the big leagues.