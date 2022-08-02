Cappe has hit .315/.371/.503 with six home runs, seven steals and a 12:19 BB:K through 38 minor-league games this year.

He started off in the Florida Complex League, but the 19-year-old recently moved up to Single-A, and the early returns have been impressive -- including more pop than anyone expected to see out of him at this point in his career. Through eight games and 35 plate appearances with Jupiter, Cappe has hit .355/.400/.452 without striking out a single time. The Marlins may just have struck gold with the young Cuban, but he's obviously got a long way to go before he cracks the majors.