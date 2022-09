Cappe finished the 2022 campaign by hitting .278/.299/.380 with three home runs and seven steals in 37 games for Single-A Jupiter.

Those numbers aren't nearly as good -- particularly in the power department -- as the ones the 19-year-old shortstop put up in rookie ball before being promoted, but he still showed strong contact ability (13.2 percent strikeout rate) and relevant speed at the higher level. Cappe will probably start back in A ball next season.