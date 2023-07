Cappe is hitting .234 with a .265 OBP, five home runs and 15 steals in 79 games for High-A Beloit.

Even if we give Cappe the benefit of the doubt and look at how he performed after the weather warmed up in the Midwest League, his OPS since May 26 is .593, and he is an appropriate age (turns 21 in September) for High-A. It's looking like Cappe's strong showing (139 wRC+) in the Florida Complex League in 2022 is the outlier, as he hasn't been able to perform against more advanced pitching.