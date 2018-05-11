Mason Melotakis: Released from organization
The Twins released Melotakis from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Melotakis was selected in the second round back in 2012, and he had Tommy John surgery less than two years later. Injuries have plagued the 26-year-old, but his fastball hums in the mid-90s and he pitched to a 3.07 ERA in 14.2 innings this season at Triple-A. As a left-handed relief pitcher with decent numbers and decent pedigree, Melotakis' pro career may not be done.
More News
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Clears waivers, joins Triple-A•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Designated for assignment•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: No issues after throwing live batting practice•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Unlikely to appear in Grapefruit League games this spring•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Scheduled for second bullpen Sunday•
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...