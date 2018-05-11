The Twins released Melotakis from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Melotakis was selected in the second round back in 2012, and he had Tommy John surgery less than two years later. Injuries have plagued the 26-year-old, but his fastball hums in the mid-90s and he pitched to a 3.07 ERA in 14.2 innings this season at Triple-A. As a left-handed relief pitcher with decent numbers and decent pedigree, Melotakis' pro career may not be done.