Matt Hague: Released by Mariners
Hague was released by the Mariners on Tuesday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers radio network reports.
Hague was hitting just .226 with a .683 OPS through 17 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, so the Mariners opted to cut him loose. The 32-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015, when he hit .250/.400/.333 in a brief 10-game stint with the Blue Jays. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as organizational depth at the corner infield spots.
More News
-
Mariners' Matt Hague: Headed to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Matt Hague: Latches on with Mariners•
-
Twins' Matt Hague: Won't make 25-man roster•
-
Twins' Matt Hague: Hot start to spring training•
-
Twins' Matt Hague: Returns to USA on minor league deal with Twins•
-
Blue Jays recall C Josh Thole and option Matt Hague to Triple-A•
-
Podcast: Surprising stats
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...