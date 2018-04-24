Hague was released by the Mariners on Tuesday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers radio network reports.

Hague was hitting just .226 with a .683 OPS through 17 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, so the Mariners opted to cut him loose. The 32-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015, when he hit .250/.400/.333 in a brief 10-game stint with the Blue Jays. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as organizational depth at the corner infield spots.