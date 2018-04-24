Hague was released by the Mariners on Tuesday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers radio network reports.

Hague was hitting just .226 with a .683 OPS through 17 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, so the Mariners opted to cut him loose. The 32-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015, when he hit .250/.400/.333 in a brief 10-game stint with the Blue Jays. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as organizational depth at the corner infield spots.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories