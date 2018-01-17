Mariners' Matt Hague: Latches on with Mariners
Hague signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.
After spending 2016 in Japan, Hague returned stateside in 2017 and spent the entire season with Triple-A Rochester. While he hit a respectable .297/.373/.416 for the Red Wings, it wasn't enough to earn him a promotion to the majors. Hague will now look to work his way back to the majors with the Mariners, though he'll more likely spend the year as organizational depth.
