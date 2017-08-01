The Nationals released Skole on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Skole had previously been designated for assignment by the Nationals a few days earlier, but after clearing waivers, it seems as though he either refused an outright assignment back to Triple-A Syracuse, or the organization no longer had a place for him. The 28-year-old was batting just .244/.337/.437 on the season for Syracuse and hadn't played since June 30 due to an undisclosed injury.

