Ewing will start in center field and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Tigers in what will be his major-league debut.

Ewing was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day after slashing .339/.447/.514 with two home runs, 17 stolen bases and a 22:20 BB:K over 30 games between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse. It's unclear how much the left-handed-hitting Ewing will play versus lefties, but he should be a regular presence in the Mets' lineup against righties like Jack Flaherty, who starts for Detroit on Tuesday.