Mets' A.J. Ewing: Pops fourth homer

Ewing went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

The rookie began the game on the bench to avoid southpaw Jesus Luzardo, but Ewing made an impact when he pinch hit for Tyrone Taylor in the sixth inning and took Chase Shugart deep to tie the game at 3-3, before the Phillies reclaimed the lead for good in the top of the seventh. Ewing has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-16 with two of his four homers on the year along with a double, a steal, three runs, six RBI and a 3:1 BB:K.