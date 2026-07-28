Mets' A.J. Ewing: Serves as spark atop lineup

Ewing went 3-for-5 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in a 14-3 victory versus Atlanta on Monday.

Ewing led off New York's half of the first inning with a single and came around to score on a Francisco Lindor triple. The rookie outfielder added two more singles and hit a sacrifice fly before the game was over as the Mets rolled in an eventual rout. Ewing has taken over as New York's primary leadoff hitter, batting leadoff in 17 of his past 18 games, and is faring well with a .271/.342/.417 slash line on the season. He's been doing a bit of everything, logging seven homers, 12 steals, 31 runs and 26 RBI through 66 contests.