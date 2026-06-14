Mets' A.J. Ewing: Three hits, homer in win

Ewing went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI-double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Atlanta.

Ewing came a triple shy of a cycle Sunday while logging the second three-hit game of his major-league career. The rookie outfielder put the Mets ahead with his RBI-double in the first inning before extending the lead to 5-1 in the fifth with a home run, his second of the year, off Bryce Elder. Ewing has gone 13-for-38 (.342) over his last 11 games, boosting his slash line to .267/.339/.381 through 120 plate appearances this season with 14 runs scored, nine RBI and seven stolen bases.