Mets' A.J. Ewing: Two steals in win

Ewing went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Padres.

Ewing has gone 11-for-43 (.256) with five steals over his last 11 games. The outfielder's speed is promising as long as he can get on base enough to use it. He's batting .253 with a .659 OPS, seven steals, one home run, six RBI, 11 runs scored, one double and one triple across 90 plate appearances. The one red flag in Ewing's numbers so far is his 32.2 percent strikeout rate, which could limit his effectiveness if the hits stop falling.