Medina retired three of the four batters he faced to claim his first career save Sunday in the Mets' 5-4 win over the Dodgers in 10 innings.

After normal closer Edwin Diaz was used in the eighth inning to protect a two-run lead, Seth Lugo was summoned for the bullpen for the save chance in the bottom of the ninth, but he was unable to close the door. The Mets were able to come away with a go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, and few of the team's other high-leverage relievers available at that point in the game, manager Buck Showalter turned to Medina for the save chance. Though Medina was able to get the job done, he's not expected to be a regular part of the late-inning bridge to Diaz.