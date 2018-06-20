Ramos was diagnosed with a torn labrum Tuesday. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the 2018 season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Ramos has been sidelined since late May with what was being called a right shoulder strain, but the team has now revealed that the reliever is dealing with a much more serious injury. He'll end the year with a 6.41 ERA over 19.2 innings with the Mets. He's set to become a free agent this offseason.