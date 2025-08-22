The Mets signed Sanchez to a minor-league contract Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday. He'll latch on with the Mets and provide some additional catching depth. The 28-year-old has also spent time with the Blue Jays this season, and he slashed .279/.347/.419 in 199 plate appearances with their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo. Sanchez has appeared in just nine MLB games in 2025.