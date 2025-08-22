Red Sox's Ali Sanchez: Clears waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Sanchez lost his roster spot Monday and went unclaimed on waivers. He'll likely spend the rest of the season with Worcester, though he could be a depth option for the big-league club.
