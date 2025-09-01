The Red Sox acquired Sanchez from the Mets on Sunday in exchange for cash.

Sanchez had been on a minor-league deal with the Mets after signing with the organization Aug. 23, but he'll end up joining the Red Sox's 28-man active roster after being dealt back to Boston, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. The Red Sox had previously claimed the 28-year-old backstop off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 8, and he appeared in one game for the big club before being cast off the 40-man roster. He won't be in line for much playing time in September as the Red Sox's No. 3 catcher behind Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong.