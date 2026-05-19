The Mets designated Slater for assignment Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The transaction frees a spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters for the addition of Zach Thornton, who will be added ahead of his major-league debut Tuesday. Slater was released by the Tigers during spring training and has now been designated for assignment twice in less than a month. He'll likely become a free agent after clearing waivers. Slater has slashed .209/.286/.233 across 49 plate appearances for the Marlins and Mets this season.