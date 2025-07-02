The Mets appointed Warren from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as their 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Brewers. He'll be available for the second game of the twin bill.

Warren has been recalled from the minors for the fourth time this season but is expected to be in line for another abbreviated stay with the big club. He's made just two appearances out of the New York bullpen, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out three batters.