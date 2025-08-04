The Mets optioned Warren to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

After starter Frankie Montas was tagged for seven earned runs in four innings in Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Giants, Warren stepped in admirably to save the New York bullpen from overuse. He struck out five over four shutout frames in relief, but because he was unlikely to be available for at least a couple of days following the 58-pitch appearance, he'll be swapped out in favor of a fresh arm. Right-hander Dom Hamel was called up from Syracuse to replace Warren in the bullpen.