The Mets optioned Warren to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

After serving as the Mets' 27th man in Thursday's doubleheader with the Orioles, Warren was returned to Triple-A on Friday before being recalled later that day. He didn't end up appearing in either of the Mets' games over the last two days and will once again return to the minors while New York clears a spot on the active roster for lefty Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.