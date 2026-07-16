Mets' Bo Bichette: Back in action Thursday

Bichette (leg/ankle) will start at third base and bat third Thursday against the Phillies.

Bichette got a break from starting during the Mets' final series of the first half, giving him a chance to recover from general leg and ankle soreness. After getting three additional days off thanks to the All-Star break, the 28-year-old is now ready to return to the starting nine. With just a .676 OPS through 96 games, Bichette is on track for one of the worst seasons of his career. However, he's begun to show signs of life by going 10-for-34 (.294) with five RBI and four runs scored since the beginning of July.