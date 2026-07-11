Mets' Bo Bichette: Dealing with sore legs, ankle

Interim manager Andy Green said Saturday that Bichette is dealing with soreness in his legs and his right ankle, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bichette's soreness helps to explain why he has been left out of the starting lineup since the Mets began their series against Boston. Green noted that Bichette is available off the bench, but the 28-year-old infielder may also sit out Sunday's game to give him more time to fully "reset" ahead of the second half. If that ends up being the case, Zack Short would be likely to pick up another start in the infield.