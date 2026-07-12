Mets' Bo Bichette: Sitting for third straight game

Bichette (leg/ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Just as interim manager Andy Green hinted would be the case, Bichette will hit the bench for the Mets' final game before the All-Star break while he contends with general leg and right ankle soreness. Zack Short will draw a third straight start on the infield. Bichette walked in a pinch-hitting appearance Saturday and should be available off the bench again Sunday, and he's likely to return to the starting nine following the All-Star break.