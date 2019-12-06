Play

Brach signed a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Mets on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The contract includes a player option for $1.25 million in 2021. Brach is still owed $500,000 from the Cubs for 2020, so he will be earning $1.35 million this season. The 33-year-old righty is coming off his worst year as a pro by ERA (5.47), but his 3.73 FIP suggests he was a bit unlucky. He should operate in a mid-leverage role.

