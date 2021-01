Nimmo signed a one-year, $4.7 million contract with the Mets on Friday to avoid arbitration, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old appeared in only 69 games during 2019, but he played 55 of 60 games last season and had a .280/.404/.484 slash line with eight homers. Nimmo is expected to start in center field for the Mets in 2021, barring any additional additions in free agency.