Nimmo is dealing with a bulging disc in his neck as well as whiplash, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

An MRI revealed no structural damage in Nimmo's neck Wednesday, but the outfielder's injury apparently remains something worse than simply inflammation. The neck pain stems from an outfield collision in mid-April and has bothered him intermittently since then, even though he typically remained in the lineup. The constant neck pain likely plays a part in Nimmo's poor .200/.344/.323 season slash line. The outfielder has no timeline for his return.