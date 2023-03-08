Nimmo is likely to make his Grapefruit League debut this weekend, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.
Nimmo hasn't appeared in a game yet this spring, but he's simply building up energy and durability for the regular season after logging a huge number of plate appearances in 2022. The 29-year-old outfielder and leadoff man re-upped with the Mets this winter on an eight-year, $162 million deal.
