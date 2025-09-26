Nimmo went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

This was Nimmo's fifth multi-hit effort over his last 11 games, a span in which he has hit .319 (15-for-47). He has added three homers and 11 RBI in that span despite racking up 13 strikeouts. The outfielder is up to a .264/.326/.442 slash line with 25 homers, 92 RBI, 81 runs scored, 27 doubles and 12 stolen bases through 152 games this season. He'll set a career high in games played when he next takes the field.