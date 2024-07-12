Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

The 31-year-old broke open a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning, ripping a bases-loaded double to the wall in left-center field before coming home on a J.D. Martinez knock. Nimmo has a six-game hitting streak going, batting .360 (9-for-25) during that stretch with two doubles, three homers, five runs and 10 RBI, and his 62 RBI on the season leave him just seven away from establishing a new career high.