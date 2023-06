Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Phillies.

His third-inning shot off former teammate Taijuan Walker accounted for the Mets' only offense on the night, but it didn't make up for Nimmo's first-inning error that led to the Phillies' first two runs. The veteran outfielder has eight homers on the year, but four of them have come in the last 13 games -- a stretch in which he's slashing .250/.361/.519 with seven runs and 12 RBI.