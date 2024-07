Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

The multi-hit performance was his third in his last six games, while Nimmo is 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts through 82 contests -- his career high is nine steals, set back in 2018. The 31-year-old has found his groove at the plate, and since the beginning of June he's slashing .312/.400/.560 through 125 plate appearances with six homers, four steals, 23 RBI and 26 runs.