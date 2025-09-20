Sproat did not factor into the decision in Friday's 12-6 win over the Nationals, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

Sproat tossed three perfect frames but was done in by a four-run third inning, throwing 42 of 71 pitches for strikes while generating just six whiffs. The outing was a step back for the 25-year-old after opening his career with back-to-back quality starts, but he still owns a respectable 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 16 major-league innings. He'll look to finish the regular season on a high note in a tough road matchup with the Cubs next week.