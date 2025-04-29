Waddell could get called up for a spot start or bulk relief outing during the Mets' series against the Diamondbacks this week, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old southpaw has had a strong start to the season for Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 1.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through five starts and 23.1 innings, and Waddell's schedule lines up with the Arizona series -- he last pitched April 25, so he could slot into the rotation Wednesday. Waddell would need to be added to the 40-man roster before getting a promotion, however. He last pitched in the majors in 2021, spending the last three seasons in Korea and China.