The Mets re-signed Waddell to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Waddell held a 3.45 ERA and 22:11 K:BB over 31.1 innings for the Mets in 2025. He was used primarily as a starter this season at Triple-A Syracuse, where he posted a 5.02 ERA and 63:25 K:BB in 75.1 innings. Waddell does not have minor-league options remaining, so he would have to be passed through waivers in order to be sent to the minors if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster.