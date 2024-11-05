Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns on Tuesday didn't rule out the possibility of Baty being tried in the outfield next season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Baty has played a bit of left field in the minors and was used there for one inning with the Mets in 2023, but he hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2022. The Mets were impressed with how he adapted to second base when used there last season and it appears the team is aiming to continue to increase Baty's defensive versatility.