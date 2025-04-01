Baty is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
The lefty-hitting Baty started the past three games after sitting against a southpaw starter Opening Day, and he'll head to the bench Tuesday after going 1-for-9 with a double and three strikeouts to begin the campaign. Luisangel Acuna will man the keystone and bat eighth against Miami righty Sandy Alcantara.
More News
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Officially makes Opening Day roster•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Stays hot Friday•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Bangs out two XBH on Wednesday•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Could be headed for 2B platoon•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Might start at 2B with McNeil out•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Connects for first spring homer•