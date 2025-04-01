Now Playing

Baty is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

The lefty-hitting Baty started the past three games after sitting against a southpaw starter Opening Day, and he'll head to the bench Tuesday after going 1-for-9 with a double and three strikeouts to begin the campaign. Luisangel Acuna will man the keystone and bat eighth against Miami righty Sandy Alcantara.

