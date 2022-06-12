Carrasco (7-2) took the loss during Saturday's 11-6 defeat at the hands of the Angels, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Carrasco was hit hard for the fourth time this season, permitting multiple runs in the first and fifth innings to fall in line for the loss. The 35-year-old has now surrendered four or more runs in four starts, though he's kept opposing offenses to two runs or fewer in his other eight turns. Carrasco carries a 3.93 ERA and 1.22 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come next weekend against Miami.