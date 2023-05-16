Carrasco (elbow) will likely return to the Mets' rotation Friday versus the Guardians, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Carrasco threw 52 pitches over four scoreless innings in his second and final minor-league rehab start Sunday with Double-A Binghamton. He's logged only 13.2 innings this year with the Mets, to the tune of an ugly 8.56 ERA, but the veteran right-hander might be able to offer better results moving forward after receiving a cortisone injection for a painful bone spur in his pitching elbow.