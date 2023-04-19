Carrasco is dealing with a small bone chip that is causing swelling and discomfort in his right elbow, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Carrasco was given an injection in the elbow Wednesday, which he hopes will allow him to rejoin the Mets' rotation in about two weeks. If the shot doesn't do the trick, it's possible the veteran right-hander will require surgery, which would knock him out for much longer. Joey Lucchesi is expected to take Carrasco's next turn in the rotation.